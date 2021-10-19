Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Terminix Global worth $76,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

