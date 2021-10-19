Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of NCR worth $75,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NCR by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NCR by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.