Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Radian Group worth $78,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

