Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $76,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

