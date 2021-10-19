Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Open Lending worth $75,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.