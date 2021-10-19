Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,775 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $80,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

