Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 111,297 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Hancock Whitney worth $75,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

HWC opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.