Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,602 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of WESCO International worth $78,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in WESCO International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WESCO International by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

