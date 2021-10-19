Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 148,847 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Nutrien worth $79,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after acquiring an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

