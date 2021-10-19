Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,661 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of CareDx worth $81,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 512.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.33 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

