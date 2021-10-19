Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,385 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Coherent worth $82,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

