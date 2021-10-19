Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,877 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of AMERCO worth $75,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 8,825.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL stock opened at $734.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.83. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $735.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

