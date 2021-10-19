Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 71,257 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of SailPoint Technologies worth $77,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,103. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

