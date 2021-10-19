Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,878,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

