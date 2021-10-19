Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of RLI worth $74,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

