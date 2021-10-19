Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of EnerSys worth $75,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

