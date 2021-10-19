Geode Capital Management LLC Has $75.83 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of First Citizens BancShares worth $75,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,773 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $856.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.00 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $858.76 and a 200-day moving average of $843.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.