Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.17 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of IDACORP worth $76,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.