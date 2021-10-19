Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.87 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of CMC Materials worth $76,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

