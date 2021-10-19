Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.24 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Meritage Homes worth $79,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

