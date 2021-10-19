Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.37 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 986,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of United States Steel worth $79,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.