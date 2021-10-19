Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.82 Million Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of PPD worth $79,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of PPD by 248.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,458,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,532,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

