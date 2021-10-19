Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.10 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of PotlatchDeltic worth $82,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

