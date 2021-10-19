Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.04 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $83,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

