Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Royalty Pharma worth $81,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $133,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

RPRX stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

