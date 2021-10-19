Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of ACI Worldwide worth $75,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

