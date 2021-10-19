Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $82.33 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,047 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $82,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $293.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

