Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of CDK Global worth $80,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

