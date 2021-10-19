Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,032,515 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Hecla Mining worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 73,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

HL stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.