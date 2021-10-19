Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 132,941 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Trupanion worth $83,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

