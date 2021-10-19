Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,791 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Novanta worth $82,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

