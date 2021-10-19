Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 360,715 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of New York Community Bancorp worth $77,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.