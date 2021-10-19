Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,348 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of The Ensign Group worth $77,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

