Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,876 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Littelfuse worth $81,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 56.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $285.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

