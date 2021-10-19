Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,894 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of PS Business Parks worth $74,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.56. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $176.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

