Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of 3D Systems worth $82,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $20,032,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

