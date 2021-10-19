Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $77,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

