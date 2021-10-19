Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of UMB Financial worth $76,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

