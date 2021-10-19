Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $77,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

