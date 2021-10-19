Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Curtiss-Wright worth $76,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

