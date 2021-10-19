Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Ingredion worth $83,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

