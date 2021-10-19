Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,078 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Foot Locker worth $83,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $21,158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 282,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.