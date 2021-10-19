Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,457 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $75,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

AXTA opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

