Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,456 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Thor Industries worth $74,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

