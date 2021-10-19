Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 61,776 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Teradata worth $75,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

