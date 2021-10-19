Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.28 and traded as high as C$2.48. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 14,440 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$119.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.