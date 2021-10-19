Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 157.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 159,049 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 150,687 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 15,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,710. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.04. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

