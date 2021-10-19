Germaine Cota Sells 826 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $19,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Germaine Cota sold 1,053 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $24,850.80.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

