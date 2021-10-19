GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.17

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 53790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

