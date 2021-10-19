GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.30. GH Research shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 135 shares.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,661,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,144,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

